More apartment inspections proposed after hundreds of complaints

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city council members are considering a plan to increase inspections at apartments across the city.

The city receives more than 200 health complaints a month.

"We only have two health inspectors," said Council Member Letitia Plummer. "And those are the ones that deal with the mice, the lice, the bed bugs and mold, all the internal issues that affect how we can thrive."

She's proposing hiring eight more health inspectors by charging landlords a $250 annual fee if they receive more than four complaints a year.

Plummer said the city has received 4,325 complaints from residents at 2,004 properties since 2019.

"If we don't have people actually going into the apartments based on the 311 complaints, then the issues are not going to be rectified. In addition, enforcement is poor," Plummer said.

Council members could vote on the new regulations in the next 90 days.

