Harris County Fire Marshal's Office works to determine cause of N. Houston apartment fire

HCFMO investigators are on scene of an apartment fire in the 14000 block of Ella at the request of Little York Fire Department. The fire department is actively trying to extinguish the fire. One 3 story building with fire damage. No reports of injuries at the time. pic.twitter.com/mbbHbDSSaU — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 24, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Little York firefighters were working to put out a fire at a three-story building at an apartment complex in north Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.Authorities said flames started shooting through the roof at the Timbers of Cranbrook Apartments in the 14000 block of Ella at about 9:30 p.m.Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.There were no reports of injuries.