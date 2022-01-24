apartment fire

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office works to determine cause of N. Houston apartment fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Little York firefighters work to put out fire at N. Houston apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Little York firefighters were working to put out a fire at a three-story building at an apartment complex in north Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Authorities said flames started shooting through the roof at the Timbers of Cranbrook Apartments in the 14000 block of Ella at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.



This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysafetyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
2 dead in 5 fires across Houston area during 4-hour stretch overnight
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
17 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Improperly discarded cigarettes cause of apartment fire, officials say
TOP STORIES
Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston
Inside Texas hospital battling omicron: 'We're about to catch on fire'
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
3-year-old drowns in pool in NW Harris County, sheriff says
Woman found in a ditch after a hit-and-run
Grab the umbrella! Widespread showers move in Monday
Man uses 2nd chance at life to open gym for young athletes
Show More
Houston car chase: Harris County deputies tase a man evading arrest on 249 in northwest Houston
Former Houston Oiler takes over Prairie View A&M football
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
More TOP STORIES News