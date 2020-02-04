WILD VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while setting fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Harris County are hoping to find a pair of arson suspects who nearly set themselves on fire.

Video released by authorities shows the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 inside the leasing office of The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments in north Harris County.

In the video, the suspects are seen breaking the glass of the door, before pouring an ignitable liquid on the couches inside. One of the suspects then sets the fire, immediately causing a blast.

The video then shows them having trouble opening the door before running away.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfireapartment firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News