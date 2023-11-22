Small Business Saturday: Anvil Cards and the art of connection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven years ago, JC Woods took a bold step. He left behind his corporate job to pursue his passion - crafting greeting cards.
"I got tired of wearing a suit, going into an office, I wanted to do it for myself," Woods shared.
He opened Anvil Cards, where he creates, manufactures, and sells greeting cards.
"Some of the best cards we have on the wall I made in an hour, but there's some I spent six months back and forth on," Woods shared.
The owner reminds us that giving a greeting card can still create a meaningful connection in our fast-paced, digital world.
"It should make you laugh pretty quick. Like I said, it's a smile in an envelope," Woods said.
The store is also a platform for independent artists and American-made gifts, supporting local talent.
Anvil Cards is located at 2356 Bissonnet Street.