Houstonians protest against efforts to stop vote counts

In Houston, multiple groups are protesting Trump's attempts at derailing the count. A "Count Every Vote" gathering at Eleanor Tinsley Park is one of the events that got underway.
"Harris County voters have turned out in record numbers due in part to tireless community organizing efforts, and the work of Harris County officials to make the democracy safe and accessible to more voters than ever before. Together, we must join people across the United States to ensure that all votes are counted, and stand up for the election process," said one of the organizers, Indivisible Houston, in a statement.
Several other groups also planned to assemble and march in downtown Houston toward the Leland Federal Building.
In Harris County, 68% of people showed up to vote. That's approximately 1.65 million people.
WATCH: Voters in Harris County await the winner of the presidential election
"I'm in the oil field, so I'm nervous, but I'm pretty sure that Trump is going to pull it out," said one Harris County voter. "I just looked at it, and the swing states are close and leaning towards him."
While there are some hoping Pres. Trump stays another four years, others would like to see change.
SEE RELATED STORY: 2020 Presidential Election Results: Live updates as Trump, Biden race to 270 electoral votes
"I'm just hopeful that it will not be Trump and that we'll get a new person in there that can make some changes," said another voter.
While Biden is projected to win in Harris and Fort Bend Counties, people in Montgomery, Galveston and Brazoria Counties overwhelmingly chose Trump. Nearly 71% of people picked him for president with 100% of the votes in and counted.
"I'm proud that everybody came out to do it, but at the end of the day it's still a toss up," one voter said. "It's still waiting to see, waiting to hear."
SEE RELATED STORY: USPS failed to complete 'sweeps' for mail-in ballots by deadline
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.