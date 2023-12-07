Las Vegas authorities say a gunman killed three people at the UNLV campus before being fatally shot by responding officers.

Here's what we know about UNLV gunman Anthony Polito, who killed 3 at school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The man suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth, has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

Polito is described as a college professor who previously worked in North Carolina and Georgia, and had sought a job at UNLV. He apparently did not succeed in that effort.

Campus police detectives confronted the gunman within minutes of gunfire ringing out on campus Wednesday. He was killed at the scene.

He was armed with a handgun.

Anthony Polito, 67, has been identified as the gunman who was killed by officers after fatally shooting three people on the UNLV campus on Dec. 6, 2023.

Investigators are searching an apartment in Henderson, Nev. believed to be Polito's home, ABC News reports. They have also obtained his phone and are searching it for evidence as to his motive for the shooting. They also searching through his professional writings for possible clues.

Authorities have determined that the victims who were killed in the shooting were faculty or staff, not students. That suggests the attack was not entirely random, but it's not clear yet if he knew the particular individuals.

The investigation at this time indicates he fired first on police before they shot and killed him.

Polito maintained a LinkedIn page and a personal website. On the website, he published a 15-page document on the Zodiac Killer, claiming to have decoded some of the cryptic messages from the killer who operated in Northern California in the late 1960s.

He also indicates a fondness for Las Vegas, having made some two dozen trips there in the last 15 years and providing numerous links to articles and travel guides on the city.

On LinkedIn, he described himself as a "semi-retired university professor" living in Las Vegas. He also listed employment at East Carolina University from 2001 to 2017. He said he has a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Georgia and a master's in business administraiton from Duke University.