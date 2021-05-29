Anime, Texas: How the Lone Star State became the center of America's anime craze

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5539656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Swasey is a man of many voices in the anime world, from (left to right) All for One in "My Hero Academia," to Van Hohenheim in "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," and Lord Death in "Soul Eater."

Where to celebrate your love of anime in Houston

Anime Matsuri - July 8-11, 2021 at George R. Brown Convention Center

- July 8-11, 2021 at George R. Brown Convention Center Anime Houston : August 6-8, 2021 at Hyatt Regency IAH

: August 6-8, 2021 at Hyatt Regency IAH Comicpalooza - July 17-18, 2021 at George R. Brown Convention Center

Bedrock City Comics, 4602 Washington Ave., Ste. A, 713-862-0100

Big Blue Whale, 237 W 19th St. (The Heights), 832-623-6990

Collection Affection, 12001 Richmond Ave. (Westchase), 832-288-2553

Culture Shock, 500 Baybrook Mall, Ste. 1366 (Friendswood), 281-709-9361

Ellicor Gifts, 9889 Bellaire Blvd. (Chinatown), 346-571-7939

Eve Pink II, 9896 Bellaire Blvd. (Chinatown), 713-907-3685

Ichimaru Japanese Beauty, 9889 Bellaire Blvd. (Chinatown), 832-767-5252

Japan House, 1801 S Dairy Ashford Rd. (Westchase), 281-497-8561

Moshi Moshi Gifts, 9188 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. T (Chinatown), 713-803-9416

Paradise Anime, 9110 Jones Rd. (NW Houston), 832-839-1176

Senpai's Cards & Anime, 14145 Northwest Fwy. (Fairbanks/Northwest Crossing), 832-740-4278

Third Planet, 2718 Southwest Fwy. (Upper Kirby), 713-528-1067

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- John Swasey might play some of the baddest villains around, but he's got quite a soft spot for anime fans across the country, especially in Texas."I've had people tell me I changed their life, and how do you respond to that?" he said. "I'm a voice actor."Called one of the most prolific voice actors in America by Anime News Network, the Houston-born Swasey has dubbed hundreds of episodes of some very big anime shows, including "My Hero Academia," "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," and "Soul Eater," allThe television subgenre, drawn in the Japanese style, is popular in nearly every country in the world, but is growing leaps and bounds in the U.S."It's a good source of entertainment and an outlet for most," anime fan Quinn Peterson told ABC13 via Zoom.Fueled by the growth of online streaming services, the anime market hit, and is expected to reach more than $43 billion by 2027.But what the legion of American fans might not know is the incredible role Texas plays in the rise of anime in the U.S.Before the 1990s, anime fans faced long waits for new shows and movies to make their way to the west, but according to ANN's Justin Sevakis,made Texas fertile ground for a cultural explosion."The majority of anime produced in North America comes from right here, out of Texas, and I think that is really something to be proud of," Swasey said. "And Texas has a very vibrant Asian community all across the board."In 1992, video game entrepreneur John Ledford and friend Matt Greenfield launched A.D. Vision, focused on optioning the rights to popular anime shows.When low sales threatened ADV nearly 20 years later, Ledford founded Sentai Filmworks, LLC., in southwest Houston, acquiring the majority of ADV's titles.Meanwhile, north of Dallas, Funimation has been churning out thousands of episodes of popular anime shows since 1994, licensing, translating and then dubbing dialogue in English for western audiences.Today, anime dubs are made almost entirely in Texas, with some production work happening in Los Angeles and sometimes New York.All that work has resulted in a Texas-sized hunger for more stories, anime conventions and a wide variety of collectables, from manga books and t-shirts, to Funko POP figures and homemade fan art.ABC13 digital producer Monica Grimaldo says her love of the genre was sparked as a little girl, watching Spanish-dubbed episodes of "Dragon Ball Z" while visiting Mexico during her summers.She says over time, the appeal of these animated stories has grown to include a diverse community of fans."For a very long time, people would kind of see anime as just very niche-only, for certain people watching it," Grimaldo said. "Now it's become a common medium that's really cool."Even more cool, Swasey said, are the bonds being created by people who might not have found each other but for their love of this culture, especially at conventions likein August."Some might be on the (autism) spectrum, they might be dealing with LGBTQ matters, stuff that outside this world, they do get bullied," Swasey said. "And they come here and it's just nothing but love."Swasey, who founded theconvention in 2018, says he's seen a lot crisscrossing the country to meet with fans, but there's just something special about the homegrown crop here in Texas."Houston will absolutely represent and show up," he said. "My favorite part is just walking away and seeing these kids having fun."