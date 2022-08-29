2 loggerhead turtles rescued after being stranded on Galveston Island, officials say

Galveston is home to precious ocean life and other animals along the coast. One beachgoer spotted two stranded turtles along the shore, and saved their lives by calling for help.

GALVESTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Two stranded loggerhead turtles were rescued after they were seen on Galveston Island, according to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research.

On Aug. 21, authorities said a man found both turtles on the beach at 33rd Street.

Officials said the beachgoer notified authorities after spotting a large turtle washed on shore.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research was called and sent a rescue group to take the large, oceanic turtles.

"We have successfully rescued both turtles and they are now receiving care at the hospital," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

Galveston is home to precious ocean life and other animals along the coast. This rescue adds to many findings along the Texas coast.

The loggerhead sea turtle belongs to the Cheloniidae family. The large oceanic turtle is distributed throughout the world, known to live about 70 to 80 years or more.

Earlier this month, a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle laid eggs at Galveston Island State Park.

The Turtle Patrol and the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research took the nest to an incubation facility at Padre Island National Seashore.

The center urges people to call authorities if they see a sea turtle on the beach, or caught on a hook line.

