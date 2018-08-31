The suspect wanted on several charges for the offenses that occurred in the 1800 blk of Bladensburg Rd, NE, on Aug 30th, has been identified as 20-year-old Mariana Silver, of NE DC. Her vehicle- Audi A8 with DC Tags FV 9179. Seen her or the vehicle? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/gy192UhgVt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018

Police say they have identified a woman who was caught on video attacking a Greyhound bus.Authorities in Washington, D.C. say Mariana Silver, 20, illegally passed the bus and side-swiped a car in the process.But rather than grab her license and insurance information, Mariana reached for her baseball bat instead.The DC Metropolitan Police Department says she's wanted on several charges after she went on a violent spree in the middle of the street on Thursday.Greyhound says when its driver confronted the woman, she started hitting the bus.Video shows the bus driver calling 911 to report the attack as she smashes the windows of the bus.When the woman attempts to leave the scene, the driver stands in front of her car. Determined, the woman eventually takes off, hitting the driver and then leaving him in the street.