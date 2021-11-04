Angleton family searching for answers of couple murdered on Halloween: 'Doesn't make sense'

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for answers to the murders of an Angleton couple in their home on Halloween weekend.Officers say Paula Ayala and her husband, Ronald Thomas, were found shot to death around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.Angleton police said they responded to the scene in the 300 block of Rice Street after gunshots were heard coming from the home. Officers reported the two victims died from gunshot wounds.A man, who is about 6 feet tall, was wearing all black and a yellow face mask, went inside the home and was seen fleeing from the scene in a dark-colored SUV with chrome accessories, police said.Ayala's sister told ABC13 the couple had been married for five years."(Ayala) was so loved in her community, so loved in her neighborhood," said Samantha Castaneda. "She was always smiling, always happy. She was the life of the party. It doesn't make sense to any of us."She said Ayala is a mom of two, with five grandchildren and a sixth on the way."She was a proud grandmother," said Castaneda.Police are not releasing any indication of motive but say the murders were not random. They are still asking for the public's help to track down the person who killed the couple in their home.Brazoria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call them at 1-800-460-2222.