andrew cuomo

Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime, court spokesman says

EMBED <>More Videos

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching

NEW YORK -- A criminal complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court, according to a spokesman for the New York State Court System.

The complaint charges the former governor with a misdemeanor sex crime, the spokesman said in an email to ABC News.

Cuomo faced several criminal investigations by district attorneys' offices around the state following the August publication of the New York Attorney General's report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including a state trooper on his security detail.

Cuomo announced his resignation August 10 amid the investigation, his last day in office was August 28.

Cuomo's full statement:
EMBED More News Videos

Complete: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's full statement announcing his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.



The alleged crime took place at the governor's mansion on December 7, 2020 when Cuomo "intentionally and for no legitimate purpose" forcibly placed his hand under the blouse of an unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part.
"Specifically, the victims left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided," the complaint said.

RELATED | Andrew Cuomo's accusers "vindicated and relieved," attorney says

The timing matches the account of Brittany Commisso, who was an aide to the governor at the time.

Commisso told her story to CBS and confirmed she is "Executive Assistant #1" in the attorney general's report.

RELATED: Details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo from Attorney General report

Mariann Wang, an attorney for Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, two other women accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct released the following statement:
My clients are enormously grateful for the courage of the women who have come forward to speak the truth about Cuomo's misconduct. Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge. We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomopoliticssexual harassmentu.s. & worldsex scandal
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW CUOMO
What to know about Kathy Hochul, Cuomo's successor
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns
Gov. Cuomo accuser files complaint with police, 1st in report to do so
Details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
More TOP STORIES News