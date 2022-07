BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen in Bay City.Andrea Montoya, 26, is described to be a Hispanic woman with brown hair, and brown eyes.Montoya may also be accompanied by her son Francisco Jimenez. Officials did not provide pictures of Jimenez.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Morales at 979-245-8500.