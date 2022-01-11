chevron houston marathon

Occupational therapist runs to prove anything is possible

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I think a lot of us are a lot more capable than we realize."

Amy Ngo is an occupational therapist with TIRR Memorial Hermann, specializing in helping patients with spinal cord injuries and neuromuscular disorders.

Ngo loves her work and says a lot of her patients surprise themselves with what they're able to accomplish.

She adds each patient is running their own race, and that is driving her training for the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Ngo said, "I think our fear can put us back a lot of the time. But sometimes you've just got to go for it. Trust that what you've worked for, you'll be able to achieve. It just takes some pure grit and determination sometimes."
