Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans derails after colliding with 18-wheeler in Liberty Co.

A train headed to New Orleans from Los Angeles has derailed after authorities say it collided with an 18-wheeler in Liberty County.Liberty County Sheriff's Office tells ABC13 the accident happened Friday at FM 1960 and CR 621.Authorities say an Amtrak train is involved.When ABC13 reached out to Amtrak, they said no passengers or crew members aboard were injured.Amtrak said the lead locomotive had some minor wheel damage that caused the derailment.Crews are working to get rid of the first car with damage, and will then use the second car to take the train to resume their journey.According to Amtrak, their next stop was supposed to be in Beaumont.