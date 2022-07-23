u.s. & world

2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials

The State Department confirmed the two deaths.
By Patrick Reevell and Shannon K. Crawford
EMBED <>More Videos

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal

Two Americans thought to have been fighting for Ukraine have died in the eastern reach of the country, according to officials.

"We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."

They added: "Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
russiaukrainesoldiersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
U.S. & WORLD
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
Deputy heard on bodycam warn shoplifting suspect before shooting him
'Somebody put a hit out on me,' woman told dad before body was found
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
More rain chances in the days ahead
3 Texas newspapers run full-page ad paid for by California's governor
Beto O'Rourke on campaign: 'We're doing right thing at right time'
Show More
With severe temps, here's how to keep you car in check
New federal proposal could potentially bring new jobs in Houston
How the Shades of Blue Project addresses maternal mental health
UH Cougars now cashing in on NIL deals, from trucks to attire
Dog owner arrested in connection to deadly attack in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News