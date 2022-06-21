ukraine

2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say

In April, ABC News confirmed the death of Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine who was killed fighting in Ukraine.
By Matthew Seyler
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd American killed in Russia-Ukraine war

U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski has died in Ukraine, the State Department confirmed to ABC News Tuesday morning.

"We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. "We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further."

Zabielski's death was first reported by Rolling Stone.

US officials again cautioned Americans against traveling to Ukraine, saying "that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options."

In April. ABC News confirmed the death of Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine who was killed fighting in Ukraine, the first known death of an American citizen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
russiawarukrainemilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
UKRAINE
Two American fighters are missing in Ukraine, feared captured
Kyiv mayor, a Hall of Fame boxer, to be honored at ESPYS
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
TOP STORIES
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
14-year-old suffers broken bones after fall at trampoline park
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from injuries
Investigative hearings continue behind closed doors in Uvalde
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
Show More
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
NYC taxi plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims
Woman who didn't show up to family function found dead, deputies say
Darius Lee killed: Houston Baptist star among 9 shot in Harlem, NY
Edibles found in NC Red Robin to-go orders gets employee fired
More TOP STORIES News