American Airlines now offering COVID-19 self-testing kits for passengers

SAN FRANCISCO -- American Airlines will become the first airline to offer all of its passengers an at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

It'll be available for purchase later this week, costing $129 per kit.

You get a nasal swab that must be sent back three days before your flight and you'll have your results before takeoff.

Some cities allow for shorter quarantine periods for travelers who test negative. But a negative test does not mean a green light to travel.

While waiting for your results, you're asked to try not to leave your home.

