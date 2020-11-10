Arts & Entertainment

AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A longtime movie theater favorite in Houston has permanently shut down.

The AMC Studio 30 theater on Dunvale near Richmond closed Sunday, the theater confirmed on its website.

The movie theater first opened in 1997, and often played movies that were not showing anywhere else in the Houston area.

It is believed the theater closed due to the lease running out, rather than the COVID-19 economy.

