Amber Alert issued for Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

ROTAN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl north of Abilene, Texas.Deputies in Rotan are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Victoria Alerman, who was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Roads 309 and 311.She is believed to be covered in dry blood from an earlier vehicle crash and is possibly wearing a diaper.Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Reyes Figueroa in connection with her disappearance.Victoria is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair. Figueroa is also described as Hispanic with brown eyes.Law enforcement officials believe Victoria is in grave or immediate danger.If you see her, please call 911 or call 325-776-2273 to report information to the Fisher County Sheriff's Office.