What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Texas Amber Alert: 14-year-old Jasmin Murff last seen in Stafford on Sunday evening

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Your device may have alerted you Monday to a missing 14-year-old girl whom authorities consider to be in grave danger.

The Amber Alert was activated for Jasmin Murff, who was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 12680 Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford.

The Texas Department of Public Safety didn't say who she may be with or whether she's riding in a vehicle.

Jasmin is a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. DPS also said she was wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Jasmin is urged to contact the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950.