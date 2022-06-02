Spring man shot wife and her grandmother, then fled with 3-month-old son, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 3-month-old after authorities say the child's father shot his wife and his wife's grandmother point blank before fleeing with the baby.The incident triggered the alert overnight that was discontinued shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. No other details about the cancellation of the alert or the baby were provided.According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, it all started at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were called to a shooting on Aldine Westfield and Rayford and found two women who had been shot in the head.The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe of Spring.Deputies say Igbokwe shot his wife, identified as Tangela Igbokwe, after she told him she wanted a divorce.Tangela was flown to the hospital in critical condition.The man is also accused of shooting his wife's grandmother, identified as Linda Larkins. She died at the scene.ABC13 has learned the shooting happened in front of the suspect's 14-year-old, who ran from the home to get help.After the shootings, Obinna allegedly took off with with his 3-month-old son and was last seen going in the area of I-45 and Highway 105.While the Amber Alert is no longer active, authorities believe the man is still on the run and headed toward Dallas, where he may have family.Obinna is believed to be in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Because officials believe he is armed and dangerous, they are warning the public not to approach him.Instead, call police if you see him or his vehicle.If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 22A161172.