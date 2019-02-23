An Amber Alert has been issued for three children out of Connecticut who were last seen in Texas.Police in Waterbury, Connecticut are searching for 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew.Police say they are also searching for a man and a woman in connection to their abduction.According to a press release, they are looking for Crystal McGrath, 29 and Lester Joy Black, 38.The suspects are reportedly driving a 2002 maroon Volvo S60, with Connecticut license plate 417-YTY.Authorities say McGrath and Black were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Waterbury PD at 203-574-6911.