14-month-old missing from Colorado City believed to be in danger

The infant, Klay Guzman, is said to be in grave or immediate danger. He was last seen in the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City.
Klay is described as white, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Matthew Guzman who is believed to have Klay. Guzman was described as a white man, about 5'10", 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is said to be driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado with the plate number HKB4110.
If you have any information, please contact police at 325-728-5294.