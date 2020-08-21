14-month-old missing from Colorado City believed to be in danger

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-month-old has been reportedly missing from Colorado City since Aug. 19.

The infant, Klay Guzman, is said to be in grave or immediate danger. He was last seen in the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City.

Klay is described as white, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Matthew Guzman who is believed to have Klay. Guzman was described as a white man, about 5'10", 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is said to be driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado with the plate number HKB4110.

If you have any information, please contact police at 325-728-5294.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysearchamber alertmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane center commits to 'Texas turn' for likely TS Marco
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Governor prepares for Tropical Depression aiming at Texas
What Houstonians need to know as Gulf systems approach
Feds OK extra $300 a week for unemployed Texans
Trump says Democrats' convention was 'gloomiest' in history
How will we handle virtual learning with possible hurricane?
Show More
2 major freeways in Houston shutting down this weekend
Fact checking claims made during the 2020 Democratic convention
Man carjacked dies of heart attack after running home
Female business owners in the Heights work together during pandemic
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
More TOP STORIES News