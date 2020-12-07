Amber Alert canceled for 2 Houston children after deadly shooting

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children at the center of an Amber Alert are safe, and the man they were with has been taken into custody in Nacogdoches, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

In a tweet just after 12 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the suspect's girlfriend was also in custody.

It all started overnight when deputies say a man got into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on Ella near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man is accused of then shooting the ex-boyfriend, killing him.

According to authorities, the suspected shooter was at the complex twice within the last 24 hours, and it was that second disagreement that turned deadly.

The man then fled with the girlfriend and two children, 9-year-old DJ and 11-month-old Kalis. According to officials, DJ is the girlfriend's son, but the baby is not her child.

An earlier report from the sheriff's office said that the children were 8 years old and 1 year old. Authorities say DJ and Kalis, along with an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old, were inside the apartment at the time and that there is no indication that they saw the shooting.

By 9:45 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for the boy and the baby. Just over two hours later, the children were found safe and the alert was canceled.

The 11-year-old and 6-year-old were left at the apartment with a second woman, who had been talking with investigators.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Courtney Fischer walks us through how a fight led to the search for two missing Houston children.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
CDC warns of heightened COVID-19 risk when shopping in-store
This Houston-area city is getting a new Amazon fulfillment center
Deputy run over by stolen truck after chase in NE Harris Co.
Serial robbery crew foiled by pawnshop security guard
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
Dollar Tree candles recalled over fire and burn hazards
Show More
Supreme Court hears Nazi art case
Astros super fan creates 'egg-cellent' tribute to Astrodome
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
Pleasant weather coming up with rain chances returning Friday
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
More TOP STORIES News