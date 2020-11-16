Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing from Beeville, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy.Jeremiah Thomas was last seen in the 800 block of S. Live Oak Street, Beeville, Texas, at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.Jeremiah is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 65 pounds and is 4'6" tall.Authorities believe Jeremiah may be with Shannon Thomas, age 32. Shannon is described as a Hispanic female, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.Officials say the pair may be traveling in a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas license plate GCS 5960. The vehicle was reported as stolen.Anyone with information is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.