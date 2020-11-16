Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing from Beeville, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Jeremiah Thomas was last seen in the 800 block of S. Live Oak Street, Beeville, Texas, at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jeremiah is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 65 pounds and is 4'6" tall.



Authorities believe Jeremiah may be with Shannon Thomas, age 32. Shannon is described as a Hispanic female, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Officials say the pair may be traveling in a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas license plate GCS 5960. The vehicle was reported as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.
