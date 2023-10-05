What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Texas Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Brayan Martinez out of Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Amber Alert sent to devices all over Texas on Thursday afternoon concerns a 16-year-old who vanished three days prior and may be in danger.

Brayan Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Graham Street in Baytown at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin read.

Law enforcement officials believe Brayan is in grave or immediate danger, though, authorities did not give details as to why.

Brayan is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches in height, and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, gray pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone who has seen Brayan is urged to report information to the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District Police Department at 281-707-3308.