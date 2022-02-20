child abduction

7-month-old abducted is now safe with mom after being taken away in stolen car, SAPD say

7-month-old abducted is now safe with mom, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An amber alert was issued for the abduction of 7-month-old Kayebella Robinson on Saturday evening. She is now safe with her mother and the alert has discontinued.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, San Antonio Police Department responded to 1063 SE Military Dr. for a stolen vehicle with a 7-month-old baby inside, police say.

A sergeant on the scene says a woman went inside a convenience store when her car was stolen. Police located the vehicle on Avondale and New Braunfels with the child still in the vehicle. Sgt. says the child was asleep and was unharmed.



Police located the suspect's vehicle at a Motel 6 on Hotwells, authorities say.

Police have two people detained for questioning, but have not said if anyone has been charged.
