amazon

Amazon to give frontline workers $300 holiday bonus

Amazon is giving its frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus. The one-time bonus will go to employees working in the month of December and part-time workers will get $150.

Amazon said it will spend more than $500 million on the bonuses. The online colossus says they have spent over $2.5 billion in 2020 on special bonuses and incentives for their employees around the world. This includes a $500 million bonus earlier this year.

RELATED: BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

The latest bonus comes as the company faces threats of a Black Friday strike over pay and safety conditions.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have also given out holiday bonuses to their workers this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessholiday shoppingamazoneconomycoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldshoppingonline shoppingblack fridaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon opens online pharmacy
How to watch ABC13 on your streaming device
Amazon to hire about 2,800 jobs in Houston area
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong thunderstorms rumbling back into Houston
WB I-10 ramp at E. Loop blocked by crane that hit overpass
Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to anticipated stormy weather
Man waits 30 hours in line to buy a PS5 on Black Friday
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
Many stores nearly empty on Black Friday this year
Show More
Florida family thaws Thanksgiving turkey in pool
Woman killed in train accident days after giving birth
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Deputies seeking witnesses in shooting of 2 dogs in Cypress
Woman sent to ER with COVID-19 on same day mom died of virus
More TOP STORIES News