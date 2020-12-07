amazon

Amazon announces brand new fulfillment center in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Amazon plans to create 500 full-time jobs with the opening of a brand new fulfillment center in Missouri City, Texas.

Amazon announced the new fulfillment center Monday, stating it is expected to open in 2021.

"We're excited to be expanding our network of operations in Missouri City," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "We are grateful for the strong support we've received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Texas."

According to a release, associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs at the 1-million-square-foot facility.

"Missouri City and Amazon are alike when it comes to success, diversity, customer service and community. We are looking forward to this new business model, which focuses on customer service and expands the economy as this is another partnership that will build on our commercial tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents," said Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford.

According to Amazon, since 2010, the company has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

