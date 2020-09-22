amazon

Amazon opens 2 prime brick-and-mortar stores in Houston area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- The juggernaut that is Amazon continues to rule the universe and expand. Now, local fans of Jeff Bezos' digital behemoth can look forward to two new brick-and-mortar stores in the Houston area.

Amazon announced the opening of two Houston stores on September 18: Amazon 4-star in The Woodlands Mall and Amazon Books in Baybrook Mall.

For the uninitiated, the Amazon 4-star is a new store that carries highly rated products from the top categories across all of Amazon.com - including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games, and more.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
