Walmart and Target to hold their own special sale alongside Amazon Prime Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is almost over. Amazon's biggest sale event of the year is right around the corner, but they aren't the only player in town offering significant savings ahead of the holidays.
The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is kicking off on Oct. 13 and 14, and major retailers like Walmart and Target don't want to get left out leading to the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
Target is hosting "Deal Days" on the same exact days as Amazon's sale, giving them a little competition.
Walmart is starting the "Big Save" event days on Sunday, Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.
"Now what we do see happening, again the rise of other retailers competing with Amazon by offering their own deals and discounts," said shopping expert Sara Skirboll. "We already know Walmart is getting in on the Prime Day game, Target as well. In fact, there is added pressure from retailers looking to protect their market share. Eighty-three percent of companies feel more pressure from Amazon."
Although Amazon hasn't officially announced specific deals, some sales predictions include electronics, tablets and smart home devices.
Walmart shared a sneak peak ABC13's consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez.
TECH
JVC 55" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV - $248 (was $399, $151 savings)
Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch - $39.99 (was $59.88, $19.89 savings)
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player - $69 (was $79, $10 savings)
HOME
Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot - $49 (was $99, $50 savings)
Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum - $99 (was $179.88, $79.89 savings)
TOYS
Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set (Marketplace Item) - $64.99 (was $114.99, $50 savings)
BEAUTY AND FASHION
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots (Marketplace Item) - $59.99 (was $79.99, $20 savings)
Scoop Women's Printed Maxi Shirt Dress - $39.99 (was $59, $19.01 savings)
"I don't think it's any coincidence that Amazon decided to release or launch Prime Day right in the middle of October. We know that 75% of shoppers plan to do their holiday shopping online, and nearly 40% plan on starting as early as October," Skirboll said.
So, how can you prepare for all these deals?
First, make sure you're a Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then pay $12.99 per month or $119 a year.
Amazon created a new "Watch This Deal" button which allows customers to set an alert to be notified when specific items go on sale. It's only available on Amazon's mobile app.
Also, bookmark Amazon's deal page. This page is where all sale items will be listed.
You'll also want to install a browser extension like Deal Finder, Honey or Rakuten. The extensions will automatically apply coupons and cash back offers at checkout.
Also, make sure to follow your favorite brands on social media to score additional savings.
