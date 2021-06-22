You can return your unwanted Amazon Prime Day purchases at Kohl's

Returning Amazon items can be as easy as a trip to your nearest Kohl's.
The retailer accepts Amazon returns at more than 1,100 brick and mortar locations.
Before you get in the car, check on the Amazon website or the mobile app to see if your items are eligible for an in-store return.
If your purchase qualifies, you can decide if you want a refund or Amazon credit in exchange.
RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2021: How you can shop local during 2 days of deals
Amazon will then send you a QR code to help make the return at Kohl's simple.
As a bonus, Kohl's will give you a coupon for 25% off your next purchase at the store or $5 in Kohl's cash.
Don't forget, Amazon has a 30-day return policy for most items, so don't wait if you are not happy with an item.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Walmart, Target, Best Buy offering their own deals