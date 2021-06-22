amazon

You can return your unwanted Amazon Prime Day purchases at Kohl's

By
How to return unwanted Amazon Prime Day purchases at Kohl's

Your Amazon Prime Day deals are still on the way to your house, but once you open the box, you may find you are not in love with your item.

Returning Amazon items can be as easy as a trip to your nearest Kohl's.

The retailer accepts Amazon returns at more than 1,100 brick and mortar locations.

Before you get in the car, check on the Amazon website or the mobile app to see if your items are eligible for an in-store return.

If your purchase qualifies, you can decide if you want a refund or Amazon credit in exchange.

Just because you're shopping online for Amazon Prime Day doesn't mean you can't support a local business. ABC13's Jeff Ehling shows you what to do.



Amazon will then send you a QR code to help make the return at Kohl's simple.

As a bonus, Kohl's will give you a coupon for 25% off your next purchase at the store or $5 in Kohl's cash.

Don't forget, Amazon has a 30-day return policy for most items, so don't wait if you are not happy with an item.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others are fighting for your attention.

