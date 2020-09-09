amazon

Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online 'Career Day' Sept. 16

By Joseph Pisani
NEW YORK -- Amazon is on a hiring spree.

In the latest sign of how it's prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon said Wednesday it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

It's the largest number of job openings it's had at one time, and the Seattle-based online behemoth said the hiring is not related to the jobs it typically offers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Amazon can afford to grow its workforce: It is one of the few companies that has thrived during the coronavirus outbreak. People have turned to it to order groceries, supplies and other items online, helping the company bring in record revenue and profits between April and June. That came even though it had to spend $4 billion on cleaning supplies and to pay workers overtime and bonuses.

Demand has been so high, Amazon has struggled to deliver items as fast as it normally does and had to hire 175,000 more people to help pack and ship orders in its warehouses. Walmart and Target have also seen sales soar during the pandemic.

But other retailers have had a rougher time. J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Brooks Brothers have all gone bankrupt. And Lord & Taylor, which has been in business for nearly 200 years, recently said it will be closing its stores for good. Companies across other industries have announced layoffs, including Coca-Cola and American Airlines.

EMBED More News Videos

Domino's Pizza is hiring! The company says it's looking to fill more than 20,000 positions. That includes delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and warehouse team members.



Amazon said the jobs will be centered around Amazon's offices across the country, including Denver, New York, Phoenix and its hometown of Seattle. The new hires will work from home at first, but the company said it does want employees to return to the office eventually.

Ardine Williams, Amazon's vice president of workforce development, said plans to build a second headquarters near Washington, D.C., are going as planned, despite the pandemic, with 1,000 workers already hired.

To fill the 33,000 jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter. Those not interested in a job at Amazon can also get resume help, the company said.

At a similar career fair last year, about 17,000 people showed up in person and Amazon said it received more than 200,000 applications for 30,000 jobs.

In July, the company said its workforce topped 1 million worldwide for the first time, making it the second-biggest U.S.-based private employer behind Walmart Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentamazonjobs hiringcoronavirusu.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Amazon eyeing Sears, JCPenney stores as fulfillment centers, report
This Houston-area mall will be home to Amazon retail store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study says Houstonians' finances in trouble due to COVID-19
Why 2 Harris Co. prosecutors suddenly resigned
15-year-old and 2 others hurt in Third Ward drive-by shooting
Pick up phone, make yourself count in the 2020 Census
Girl starts school without laptop: 'don't want to be behind'
Kids should do this after coming home from class in-person
Man found shot to death in his north Houston bedroom
Show More
Traffic stop analysis shows who's more likely to be searched
Local leaders say eviction help could be on the way soon
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Motorcyclist killed in crash going wrong way on Grand Pkwy
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 9
More TOP STORIES News