amazon

Amazon primes Houston neighbor for launch of first drone delivery system

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon's delivery drones may be grounded by new FAA rules

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A Houston neighbor will be among the first in the nation to test pilot a game-changing delivery system. Amazon has announced plans to deploy its state-of-the art Prime Air drone delivery in College Station, Texas later this year.

The online juggernaut is already reaching out to College Station customers, telling them that they'll soon receive free and fast drone delivery on thousands of everyday items. The deployment marks the largest selection of items to ever be available for drone delivery, per Amazon. College Station joins Lockeford, California as targeted test sites for drone launch.

The video above is from a previous report.

"We are impressed with so many aspects of College Station," notes an Amazon blog post announcing the news. "The innovative research conducted by Texas A&M University, the small-town feel, and the sense of community that is clear from the minute you arrive in town all make it a very special place."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE RELATED: Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcollege stationamazondronestechnologyshoppingonline shoppinghouston culturemapdelivery serviceculturemap
AMAZON
How to save on Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, more
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of your late grandmother
TOP STORIES
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Mom claims Alvin ISD told her daughter consented before alleged rape
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
Less rain and hotter temps this weekend
Expect delays after another weekend of closures on I-610 and I-69
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Show More
Woman fighting guardianship that's keeping her from controlling $40M
Sugar Land officials approve speed limit changes
Altuve's latest injury could sideline Astro through All-Star Game
Emu spotted running from Houston police in Greenspoint area
Teen to become youngest SHSU graduate at 15 years old
More TOP STORIES News