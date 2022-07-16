Amazon primes Houston neighbor for launch of first drone delivery system

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A Houston neighbor will be among the first in the nation to test pilot a game-changing delivery system. Amazon has announced plans to deploy its state-of-the art Prime Air drone delivery in College Station, Texas later this year.
The online juggernaut is already reaching out to College Station customers, telling them that they'll soon receive free and fast drone delivery on thousands of everyday items. The deployment marks the largest selection of items to ever be available for drone delivery, per Amazon. College Station joins Lockeford, California as targeted test sites for drone launch.
"We are impressed with so many aspects of College Station," notes an Amazon blog post announcing the news. "The innovative research conducted by Texas A&M University, the small-town feel, and the sense of community that is clear from the minute you arrive in town all make it a very special place."
