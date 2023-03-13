What to do when someone you know goes missing

Authorities renew call for missing woman with autism after searching for nearly 2 weeks

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities re-issued a search call for a woman with autism after nearly two weeks of investigating brought zero leads.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said one of Amanda Cutrata's family members reported her missing and told investigators she was last seen near her home in the 18000 block of Forest Lane Circle on March 2 at about 6 p.m.

Deputies said Cutrata is diagnosed with autism and requires support and assistance from her family members.

Texas EquuSearch said in a previous news report that Cutrata's autism might impede her from asking for help or finding her way home, and there is a grave concern for her safety.

Cutrata typically wears her hair half up and half down, according to investigators. She reportedly was wearing black and white flowered pants, a black shirt, and black sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Deputies said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Texas EquuSearch searched for Cutrata on March 8 and March 9 with K9s and ATVs but came up with no leads.

During the investigation, detectives said Cutrata hasn't had contact with her family or friends. They said she doesn't have a cell phone and didn't take clothes or personal belongings when she left.

Residents in the area are urged to check their homes, sheds, vehicles, or backyards for Cutrata.

If you know of Cutrata's current whereabouts, or if you have any information, contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-950 or the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 option three and refer to case #23A063061.

