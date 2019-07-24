Gallery Furniture hosts U.S. women's soccer goalkeeper after World Cup championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She made America proud, and tonight fans lined up to see world champion Alyssa Naeher.

Gallery Furniture hosted the USA women's national team goalkeeper to their store on the Grand Parkway.

Fans stretched across the store to meet the player who had never started in a major tournament until the Women's World Cup.

Since winning earlier this month, she says it's been a whirlwind of excitement.

"It's been incredible. I mean just the support that we've gotten while we were over there, during the tournament and even coming home. The excitement, the energy, we can feel it," Naeher said.

"It's just fun to have her in Houston and see all these young people get excited about seeing her," Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack said.

As for what's next, Naeher said she and the rest of her teammates are back on the field with their home teams. They hope to see big crowds the rest of the season.
