Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A veteran educator who led Alvin's junior high school has died, the district said.

Alvin Junior High principal LeRoy Castro died Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Alvin ISD.

Castro worked for the district for 14 years and had been the principal of the school since 2016.

He led a staff of approximately 58 teachers at the school, where around 900 students are enrolled.

There was no word on a cause of death.

Castro was 58.
