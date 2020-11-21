Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A veteran educator who led Alvin's junior high school has died, the district said.Alvin Junior High principal LeRoy Castro died Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Alvin ISD.Castro worked for the district for 14 years and had been the principal of the school since 2016.He led a staff of approximately 58 teachers at the school, where around 900 students are enrolled.There was no word on a cause of death.Castro was 58.