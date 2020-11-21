ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A veteran educator who led Alvin's junior high school has died, the district said.
Alvin Junior High principal LeRoy Castro died Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Alvin ISD.
Castro worked for the district for 14 years and had been the principal of the school since 2016.
He led a staff of approximately 58 teachers at the school, where around 900 students are enrolled.
There was no word on a cause of death.
Castro was 58.
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News