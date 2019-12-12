Alvin police shoot man to stop active shooting

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were wounded Thursday morning, including a man who was shooting at a woman, police said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on South Gordon Street and Oak Park Drive.

It began as a physical disturbance between a man and a woman who were walking on the sidewalk, police said. When officers arrived, the man was actively shooting the woman.

Officers shot the man to stop him, according to a statement from Alvin Police.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard multiple shots following an argument between a man and a woman.

Video from the scene showed one person being transported by a medical helicopter.

The man and the woman were taken to hospitals. Police said the man involved is expected to survive. The woman's condition wasn't immediately known, police said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The man could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or attempted murder once the investigation is complete.

