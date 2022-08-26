Alvin ISD offers variety of free parent workshops for raising children

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- Alvin ISD launched its Parent University Program, which consists of free workshops throughout the 2022-23 school year.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The program consists of a variety of virtual and in-person workshops all offered in both English and Spanish, including English as a second language classes and an international book club. All topics will be taught by a relevant expert in the district, said Renae Rives, executive director of communications.

The first classes were school safety-focused and included Talk Saves Lives and took place Aug. 16 and Sept. 8, respectively.

Upcoming English classes include: Navigating the School System on Sept. 13, Getting Help When Your Child Is Struggling at School on Sept. 27, and Getting Help With Elementary Child Behavior on Oct. 11. The Spanish versions of these classes take place Sept. 15, Oct. 4 and Oct. 13, respectively.

These classes will be held virtually and will be found on the AISD virtual workshops webpage under the Parent University tab. The first face-to-face workshop is a tobacco and vaping awareness and prevention lunch and learn class Nov. 8 in both English and Spanish.

Workshops will continue to occur throughout the spring semester in 2023. Future workshops include understanding dyslexia, adolescent emotional development and a children's social media use class in February and March.

For information on timeframe and the delivery methods for each class, visit the parent workshops schedule available on the AISD website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.