ABC13 pressing AG for answers after Alvin ISD data breach info is released a year after event

An Alvin ISD data breach in 2024 was just made public, and ABC13 is asking the Office of Attorney General why that information has just been released.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is pressing the Office of the Attorney General, asking why it wasn't until May 2 that they released information regarding an Alvin ISD data breach.

Alvin ISD said on their end, they followed the law and notified people impacted shortly after the breach happened in June 2024.

The ISD data breach impacted 47,000 people, according to the AG.

Alvin ISD didn't make someone available to talk, but over email, the district said they've been working with specialists to figure out who and what was impacted.

The AG said medical and banking information, names, addresses, social security, and other government ID numbers may have been released.

Eyewitness News spoke to Anshumali Shrivastava, a computer scientist at Rice University, who said that in the digital age, data breaches will happen.

He explains it like this: Alvin ISD most likely uses multiple pieces of software to conduct business. The pieces of software likely use their own third-party software, and on and on. All it takes is one breach for everything to be compromised.

"If some of the software is not let's say, secure enough, as some entities, they will exploit it and get access," Shrivastava said.

Avoiding data breaches depends on our ability to recognize phishing emails and suspicious links that may download malware. Shrivastava said you can protect yourself by setting up two-factor authentication, credit freezes for you and your child, and turning on notifications from your bank to notify you if any suspicious purchase is made.

"Basic sense, and basic recommendations, nothing very sophisticated, and you should be good. There is no foolproof way in this world, to be honest," Shrivastava said.

ABC13 did reach out to surrounding school districts. Those who responded say they have not been the target of data breaches.

