tuition

Alvin Community College to use stimulus funds for tuition

By Haley Morrison
ALVIN, Texas -- Alvin Community College is using funding from the stimulus bill for tuition assistance for students beginning this summer, according to a press release from the college.

The college received $8.4 million from the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill. The money will go toward tuition through spring 2022 or until the money runs out, according to the release.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for people who have been thinking about attending college but were unsure of how to pay for it," President Christal Albrecht said in the release. "These grants will provide a jump start to anyone who wants to return to collect or enter for the first time."

Students taking up to five credit hours are eligible for $200; those taking six to eight credit hours are eligible for $300; those taking nine to 11 credit hours are eligible for $500; and those taking 12 hours or more qualify for $600. Dual-enrollment students taking up to five credit hours are eligible for $100; those taking six to eight credit hours are eligible for $200; those taking nine to 11 credit hours qualify for $250; and those taking 12 credit hours qualify for $300, according to the release.

Students will not have to apply for assistance; instead, it will be credited to them at registration, according to the release. In-person, online and hybrid students are all eligible for the assistance, according to the release.

This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
