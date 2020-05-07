Business

YouTuber builds million dollar empire

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christian Guzman has turned a huge social media presence into a business and a growing gym.

At 27 years old, Guzman has turned Alphalete Gym in Stafford into one of the most coveted gyms in the country. He has millions of followers on social media.

When Guzman attended Dulles High School he was 115 pounds. He then decided to turn to fitness and showcased his passion on a YouTube channel, which exploded.

"I wanted to document my progress in the gym and the things I was doing," Guzman said.

He said this eventually led him to his first business, which was an online business.

"That was able to fund my first gym. We are now on our fourth move in the last six years," said Guzman.

His next move is exciting and ambitious. Alphalete Gym will move down the street to the brand new Alphaland complex in October. It will house three gyms and eventually a restaurant and a hotel.

"Gym one is our luxury gym with AC, high end and new equipment. Just really clean. Gym two is actually like the origin of Alphalete Gym which is no AC, so you are in a warehouse box. Gym three is actually very similar to gym two, just a little smaller and more hardcore," said Guzman.
He calls his job his playground, and loves every moment of it.

"I just want to build the playground. It is a really cool spot to be in," he said.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonexercisebusinessyoutube
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More TOP STORIES News