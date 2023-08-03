The driver of a silver Buick LaCrosse was speeding when he lost control and slammed into a utility pole in front of Almeada Mall, HPD said.

Man dies when car wraps around pole in high-speed crash on I-45 feeder road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man died after crashing into a pole on the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston overnight.

Houston police said the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway service road outbound, just in front of Almeda Mall.

The driver of a silver Buick LaCrosse was speeding when he lost control and slammed into the utility pole, HPD said.

The crash caused the vehicle to wrap around the pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, HPD said.

In addition to police, CenterPoint Energy responded to make sure the pole wasn't damaged as crews cleaned up the crash scene.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The investigation is ongoing.