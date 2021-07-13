body found

Body found in car pulled from Jones Creek is missing Richmond mom, authorities say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The body found in a car pulled from Jones Creek Monday morning has been positively identified to be that of a missing 41-year-old Richmond mom.

In an update issued on Tuesday, authorities say Allison "Allie" Chapman Kempe died in an accidental drowning.

The vehicle pulled from the creek matched the description of Kempe's white 2020 Acura MDX. The mother had been missing since last Friday.

Deputies said the car became visible as water levels in Jones Creek receded following heavy rains last week. Her car was found submerged in the creek about 1,000 feet north of FM 359.

"The investigation of this tragic incident is ongoing by our team," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "I request that your thoughts, prayers and respect for privacy be extended to Allison's family during this difficult time."

Kempe left a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators said she was believed to be headed home in the Richmond area of FM 359 and FM 723, but never showed up.

Family and close friends gathered along FM 359 near the Jones Creek on Saturday as Texas EquuSearch searched for the missing mother of two and her missing vehicle in the water.

Kempe's the mother of two young boys, ages 5 and 7.

