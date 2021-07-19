Pets & Animals

Man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike in Florida

EMBED <>More Videos

Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike

A man was attacked by an alligator in Florida on Monday, suffering serious injuries, according to authorities.

The man fell off his bike at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart and landed very close to a large female alligator who was near her nest, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The 8 to 10 feet long gator bit the biker before he was pulled out of the water by a bystander, according to the sheriff's office and trapper John Davidson.

Hawaii issues stern warning after viral video prompts wildlife harassment investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Hawaii urges residents to report incidents of "wildlife harassment," following outrage of viral TikTok video of woman touching Hawaiian monk seal.



First responders went to the scene and loaded the victim into a helicopter to take him to a hospital. The man did not lose any body parts, Davidson said.

Davidson said there's a 6-foot drop from the bike path to the creek where the man fell, describing it as one of the skinniest parts of the trail.

Last year there were 12 incidents of alligators biting people in Florida, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. None of last year's Florida incidents were fatal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaattackanimal attackalligator
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News