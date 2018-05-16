3 alleged thieves wanted for stealing 81-year-old woman's wallet at Whole Foods in West University

EMBED </>More Videos

West U police say these three men targeted an 81-year-old woman and allegedly stole her wallet.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say an elderly woman was victimized by a group of thieves inside a Whole Foods store in the upscale West University community.

West University police are looking for three men who allegedly distracted an 81-year-old shopper at the store on Bellaire and Weslayan on May 3.

Police say the third man grabbed the woman's wallet from her purse that was in a shopping cart.

Investigators said it took four minutes from the time the men went into the store until they left.

If you know these men, you are urged to contact West University police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
whole foodselderly womantheftsurveillance videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News