Police say an elderly woman was victimized by a group of thieves inside a Whole Foods store in the upscale West University community.West University police are looking for three men who allegedly distracted an 81-year-old shopper at the store on Bellaire and Weslayan on May 3.Police say the third man grabbed the woman's wallet from her purse that was in a shopping cart.Investigators said it took four minutes from the time the men went into the store until they left.If you know these men, you are urged to contact West University police.