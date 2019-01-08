EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5027234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas has identified 1st suspect in #JazmineBarnes murder as Eric Black, Jr. 20. I can also confirm a 2nd suspect as Larry Woodruffe, 24 (below). He is believed to be the shooter. No connection to Jazmine or her family, per sources. https://t.co/wnaXDXVOO0 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/YsYvUSZX4g — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 6, 2019

A second man is now charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.Over the weekend, a tip led to the arrest of Eric Black Jr., 20; and Larry Woodruffe, 24.Investigators say Woodruffe was the gunman who fired the shot into Jazmine's mother's car early on Sunday, Dec. 30, killing the 7-year-old. The shooting was reportedly a case of mistaken identity, with the gunfire stemming as retaliation from an earlier fight that didn't involve Jazmine's family.Woodruffe was arrested on an unrelated charge on Saturday. The capital murder charge was filed Tuesday afternoon.Black has been charged with capital murder for his role as the alleged getaway driver in the shooting.Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters southbound on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sunday when they were fired upon by someone in another vehicle.LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the shooting.