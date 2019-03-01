Lyft passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake

Man charged with driving drunk in deadly wreck that killed Lyft passenger in Clear Lake

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on his way home from the airport in the backseat of a Lyft was killed early Friday morning when two pickup trucks and a car collided.

It happened in the Clear Lake area around 1 a.m. on Galveston Road near the Pineloch intersection.

The Lyft driver, 29-year-old Ezatullah Safi, is in a coma.

Safi, an Afghan refugee, has a wife and two kids. Friends of the family said they came to the U.S. for a better life. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Safi and his family with expenses




Authorities say Erik Deleon, 21, was driving a gray Dodge truck heading northbound on Galveston Road when he clipped the back end of a smaller, silver Mazda pickup, and kept going through the intersection. The Dodge then slammed into the Lyft car.

Officials told ABC13 that the passenger, Billy Satterfield, was texting with his wife moments before he was killed. He was less than five miles from home.

Dr. Satterfield had been employed at University of Houston-Clear Lake from 2007 until last year.

The university issued the following statement: "Dr. Satterfield helped shape and strengthen the services provided by University of Houston-Clear Lake's Financial Aid Office and the Registrar's Office during the university's transition to a 4-year university. UHCL offers condolences to Dr. Satterfield's family, friends and all who knew and loved him."

Rideshare passenger killed in drunk driving crash



Deleon is facing intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.

Sources say the 21-year-old told officers on scene he was pounding tequila shots at a bar just before the crash. Bar receipts were found in his truck.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office says investigators will be at the bar today.

"We are going to get surveillance footage, get receipts, we are going to talk to people and if someone was over-serving him, then there will be more charges," Teare said.

The driver of the silver Mazda truck, that investigators say Deleon clipped, was also arrested. Investigators say he was drunk, stopped at a red light. He failed a field sobriety test.

While ABC 13 was reporting on the initial accident, a second crash occurred. A driver crashed into two HPD cars set up as a roadblock on Galveston Road. Police say he was also intoxicated. He was arrested.

Lyft gave ABC13 the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with all those impacted. We have reached out to those involved and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."


RELATED STORIES:

4 charged for roles in underage drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom and baby

4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her baby



Suspected drunk driver in deadly Clear Lake crash reportedly had BAC of .21
Woman accused in deadly crash faces restrictions



5-year-old dies after being critically injured in suspected drunk driving crash in east Houston

The driver, Isreal Suarez Lugo, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after the 5-year-old died.



19-year-old allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before crash that killed young mom

Erick Hernandez, 19, accused of driving drunk in deadly crash that killed young mother Taylor Phillips, 23

19-year-old charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom appears in court



Bar shares blame in death of Houston woman in drunk driving crash: task force

Bar shares blame in death of Houston woman in drunk driving crash: task force

