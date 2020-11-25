art

Houston's first all-female art gallery pop-up now open in Rice Village

By Hunter Marrow
From now and lasting through Dec. 31, Rice Village is host to the first all-female art gallery pop-up in Houston, according to a Nov. 17 announcement from the studio.

Inside HER Studio, located at 2542 Amherst St., Houston, is dedicated exclusively to showcasing the artistic works of female-identifying individuals. The concept came about to address inequalities faced by female and femme artists in the art world, especially in Houston's artist community.

"My hope is that this platform provides female-identifying artists at any stage of their career the knowledge and guidance through consultancy to make their art business a success," gallery founder Magen Pastor said.

The gallery features eight female artists between the ages of 16 and 65: Anat Ronen, Laura Goodson, Lesli Gawrecki, Meredith O'Neal, Olga Saldivar, Sevy Marie Eicher, Shelbi Nicole and Vivian Pastor.

To help address these inequalities, Pastor also developed a community program for female-identifying artists that includes access to exhibition space, collector networking and strategic marketing consulting. The membership is designed to empower artists to support themselves with their work.

Pastor is planning subsequent shows that she hopes to take to Chicago, Denver, Austin and other art-centric destinations and will launch courses in early 2021.

www.insideherstudio.com

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
