2 of 3 suspects wanted in deadly shooting at Alief-area Vietnamese restaurant now in custody: HPD

Witnesses told police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- A second suspect wanted for shooting two men to death inside of a Vietnamese restaurant in the Alief area has been arrested, Houston police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, was arrested and charged with capital murder for the deadly Oct. 5 shooting, police said Monday in a release. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is the first suspect who was arrested about a month ago.

Xuan Dang was arrested after a standoff with HPD's SWAT team in the 8200 block of Park Place near the Gulf Freeway, police said.

Police said a third suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road.

Witnesses told Houston police that multiple men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.

Police identified those victims as 63-year-old Hahn Minh Nguyen and 51-year-old Long Nguyen.

After the shooting, the witnesses said the suspects took off.

Officials believe the victims were targeted.

Investigators said it's unclear how many people were inside the restaurant. By the time officers arrived, only the two victims and employees were present, and all patrons had left the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined a white Toyota Camry with Texas license plates LCS3779 was seen parking near the scene. That vehicle was confirmed by police to be stolen.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.